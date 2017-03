Hank's Take: Kensington's Heroin-Strewn Train Tracks Local News Hank's Take: Kensington's Heroin-Strewn Train Tracks You don't have to look far in parts of Philadelphia to see just how bad the heroin epidemic has become.

- You don't have to look far in parts of Philadelphia to see just how bad the heroin epidemic has become.

FOX 29's Hank Flynn took a trip to Kensington Monday, where some long-time residents are just fed up.

Heroin needles can be found anywhere, even lying on the side of a street, right next to a school.

Check out Hank's Take, in the video above.