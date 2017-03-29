12 killed, 3 injured after bus crash near Garner State Park

UPDATE: A Texas state trooper says twelve people were killed and three others were injured in a car crash between a church van and a pickup truck in southwestern Texas.

Multiple people were killed Wednesday afternoon in a head-on crash on Highway 83 near Garner State Park. The crash happened around 12:20 p.m. about 75 miles west of San Antonio.

According to officials, the crash happened on Highway 83 near Majors crossing. The Uvalde Fire Marshal, Juan Hernandez, said multiple first-responding agencies were on scene. Sky 12 video from KSAT shows a head-on collision between a truck and a van.

Sgt. Conrad Hein of the Texas Department of Public Safety says the van had 14 people in it when it collided with the truck, which only had the driver inside. The exact number of deaths is unknown.

Video shows two hearses on scene and damage spread over at least 30 feet.

The highway is closed between Garner State Park and Texas 127 in Concan.

The van was reportedly carrying seniors from the First Baptist Church in New Braunfels. The church said all events were canceled for the evening in a Facebook post, but the sanctuary will be open for prayer and support.

This a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.