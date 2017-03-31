DA Williams faces deadline for hiring lawyer in federal bribery, extortion case

PHILADELPHIA (WTXF/AP) – Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams is due back in court to report on whether he's found a new lawyer for his federal bribery and extortion case.

A judge this week warned Williams that he can't delay the case as he seeks to hire new counsel. He is due back in court Friday afternoon.

Williams is accused of taking more than $100,000 in cash and gifts in exchange for favors. The two-term Democrat says he got into financial problems after a costly divorce.

Defense lawyer Michael Diamondstein handled Williams' arraignment last week but says he can't take the case without being paid.

Williams has pleaded not guilty. He remains in the $175,000-a-year job.

The city stopped paying for his defense when was indicted.

The grand jury indictment against Williams charges him with more than 20 criminal counts. They include travel and use of interstate facility to promote and facilitate bribery, Hobbs Act extortion, wire fraud, and related charges.

Williams faces 5-20 years if convicted. Federal officials say this was Williams acting alone and the integrity of the DA's office was not impacted. Williams has been tight-lipped about the probe since spending came under the microscope. He will appear in federal court to face the charges on Wednesday.

Back in February, Williams announced that he would not seek a third-term in the Democratic primaries this May.