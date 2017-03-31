Shooting victim extremely critical after being driven to hospital

- Police are looking for a man they say critically wounded another man in a North Philadelphia shooting early Friday morning.

The shooting occurred around 2:10 a.m. on the 2500 block of North Colorado Street.

Officers arrived on scene to find no shooting victim but did discover the crime scene. While processing the scene, they were alerted that a 32-year-old man showed up at Temple University Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Investigators say the victim was shot 6 times in the back, torso, and both arms. He was listed in extremely critical condition.

A pickup truck that was involved in the incident was found at the hospital with the windows shot out, after police say the victim was driven to the hospital in that truck, which had crashed into a home on the 2500 block of Colorado during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.