Rain to continue through the day Friday Local News Rain to continue through the day Friday It's probably not the end of the week you were hoping for, but at least it is time for the weekend. Rain will impact the area throughout the day Friday, and could leave us with 24 hours of on and off rain.

It's probably not the end of the week you were hoping for, but at least it is time for the weekend. Rain will impact the area throughout the day Friday, and could leave us with 24 hours of on and off rain.

Precipitation is expected to impact both the morning and evening commutes, with heavy downpours and isolated thunderstorms possible throughout the day.

Flooding will be possible in poor drainage areas as periods of rain get longer.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 Weather Authority App

Parts of the area could see up to 1-2 inches of rain when all of the rain is said and done.

Chilly temperatures in the Poconos could lead to icier conditions and slippery travel in higher elevations.

WEATHER AUTHORITY: Current Conditions from FOX 29

Along with rain, this system is expected to bring wind gusts of 30-35 mph or more to the shore.

If it makes you feel any better about the rain, FOX 29's Sue Serio says if the system was bringing only snow to the area, it could have brought upwards of 10 inches.