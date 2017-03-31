Suspect in custody after sniper shooting at gentlemen's club Local News Suspect in custody after sniper shooting at gentleman's club Philadelphia Police have taken a suspect into custody following a shooting outside of a gentleman's club in Northern Liberties.

- Philadelphia Police have taken a suspect into custody following a shooting outside of a gentleman's club in Northern Liberties.

Gunshots were reported in the Delilah's Gentlemen's Club parking lot on Monday evening

That gunfire turned out to be shots police believe may have been fired by a sniper from a fifth-floor window across Spring Garden Street into the parking lot club.

The shots hit a white Chevy pickup and a jeep parked nearby as a female employee from the gentleman's club was approaching the vehicles. She quickly ran back inside.

Crime scene investigators previously checked out the window where the gunman may have opened fire from with a high powered rifle. One shot went right through the pickup's front fender and into the engine block from about 100 yards away.

MORE: Police search for clues in Northern Liberties shooting

Sources say investigators had been checking out video from a camera that may show a man climb the steps and go through a hatch to the roof on top of Delilah's, in an attempt to determine if the gunman may have been looking for a closer spot to shoot from before choosing the building across the street to take his shot.

Sources tell FOX 29's Dave Schratweiser that detectives recovered surveillance of the getaway vehicle and traced the suspect to South Jersey.

They executed a search warrant on his car, recovered some evidence, then took him in for questioning late last night.

No one was injured by the gunfire.