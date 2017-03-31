Pedestrian struck by two cars in Wilmington hit and run

WILMINGTON, DE (WTXF) - Police in Wilmington, Delaware are investigating a serious hit and run crash that left a pedestrian in serious condition Thursday evening.

The crash occurred around 8:54 p.m. on Kirkwood Highway near Greenbank Road.

Police say a male pedestrian was struck by two vehicles, the first of which fled the scene in a westbound direction on Kirkwood Highway. The second vehicle remained on scene.

The victim was taken to Christiana Hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. 

