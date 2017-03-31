Camden County Police search for missing teen

- The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old from Cramer Hill.

Sindy Menjivar-Hernandez was reported missing on Thursday, March 30 from her home on the 1000 block of Lois Avenue.

Sindy is described as a Hispanic female, 5’3”, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a purple shirt and is known to frequent Bellmawr and Malvern, PA.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the CCPD tip line at (856) 757-7042.