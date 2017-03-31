Local Catholic school teacher charged with having sexual relationship with student

- A teacher at a local high school has been arrested and charged with engaging in a sexual relationship with a student, acting Union County Prosecutor Grace H. Park announced Friday.

Linden resident Theresa Hrindo, 25, a teacher at Roselle Catholic High School, is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault, two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of third-degree hindering apprehension.

A three-week investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit was initiated by a referral from the Catholic Archdiocese of Newark, which holds jurisdiction over Roselle Catholic, according to Unit Supervisor and Assistant Prosecutor Caroline Lawlor, who is prosecuting the case.

The investigation revealed that Hrindo engaged in sexual acts with the student at various times and locations in Union County from December 2016 through February 2017, Lawlor said. Hrindo is charged with hindering because she also allegedly deleted incriminating images and files from the involved student’s phone, Lawlor explained.

Hrindo was arrested without incident at her home Thursday afternoon and lodged in Union County Jail pending a first appearance.

Anyone with additional information about Hrindo’s activities is being urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Detective Brian O’Malley at 908-220-4323.

Convictions on second-degree crimes are commonly punishable by terms of 5 to 10 years in state prison.