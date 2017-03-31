Chester child, 6, fatally struck by mother's vehicle in apparent accident

- On Tuesday, March 21, just after 9:00 a.m., Chester Police officers responded to the 200 block of Ivy Street for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they learned that the victim, 6-year-old Layla Rodriguez, had been taken to Crozer Chester Medical Center in the striking vehicle.

Officers went to Crozer Medical Center to find that Layla was pronounced dead at 9:48 a.m.

According to police, the child's mother and vehicle operator Sharnei Thompson, 29, placed her 4-year-old child in the rear car seat before pulling out of a side parking area to allow her other children to enter the vehicle.

The child in the car seat allegedly got out and began pulling down the electric window or attempting to open the rear door.

The mother allegedly put the transmission control in the up position, thinking the car was in park when it was likely in reverse.

Police say that, while reaching for the child in the rear seat, the vehicle struck Layla, who was waiting behind the vehicle.

Another 10-year-old child was struck but not injured.

The driver may have inadvertently hit the accelerator when reaching for the child in the rear seat.

No charges have been filed at this time. An investigation is underway, and the vehicle has been towed for inspection by the Pennsylvania State Police as to its functionality.