Small format Target coming to Northern Liberties

- Target has announced plans to open yet another small format store in Philadelphia!

The latest addition, a 47,000 square foot store, will be coming to Northern Liberties at 6th and Spring Garden Streets.

The Northern Liberties store is projected to open in July of 2018, and will be the fifth small-format Target store in Philadelphia. It will join the Rittenhouse Square, Washington Square West, Roxborough and Art Museum (projected to open October 2017) locations.

The Northern Liberties store will provide a quick-trip shopping experience with a curated assortment mix, including:

· A robust grocery assortment, including fresh produce and grab-and-go items

· Apparel and accessories for women, men and kids

· A selection of toys and sporting goods

· A curated assortment of home items

· Health, personal care and beauty products

· A selection of entertainment and electronics products

· Services will include a CVS Pharmacy and Order Pickup

Target says the small format stores have become a priority for the company, and guest have responded well to having customized stores available in their neighborhood.