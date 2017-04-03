VIDEO: Man on bicycle snatches purse from woman, 80 Local News VIDEO: Man on bicycle snatches purse from woman, 80 Philadelphia Police are looking for a man they say robbed an 80-year-old woman as she walked down the street in Hunting Park last Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 8:10 p.m. near the corner of Fairhill Street and Hunting Park Avenue.

Police say the victim saw a man riding on a bicycle towards her, and when he got closer, he grabbed the woman's purse. The suspect fled the scene and was last seen heading west on Hunting Park Avenue toward 6th Street.

The woman suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Investigators have identified the suspect as a male with short dark hair, a scruffy beard, and say he was riding a BMX style bike.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.