Police look to idenfity woman who suffers from dementia

- Police in Bensalem Township are asking for the public's help in identifying an elderly woman who suffers from dementia.

Investigators say the woman got onto the #14 SEPTA bus at the Frankford Terminal in Philadelphia around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The bus made its way to the Neshaminy Mall, and the woman never exited the bus. Then, the woman asked the driver to take her home, but could not provide additional information.

The woman told police her name was Judy Retts, but police could not confirm it.

The woman is being cared for at Aria Torresdale Hospital.

. If you can help identify this woman, please contact Bensalem Police at 215-633-3719.