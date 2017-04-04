Teen charged in 8 West Philadelphia armed robberies

- Philadelphia Police have arrested and charged a 17-year-old boy in connection with a number of gunpoint robberies in West Philadelphia.

The incidents occurred over a span of about two weeks in the Market Street Corridor between 60th and 62nd Streets.

17-year-old Ma-king Steward has been charged with 8 counts of aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and violation of the uniform firearms act, and several related charges. Stewart has been charged as an adult.

Detectives say during one of these robberies, Steward took a .40 caliber handgun from a victim, and that Stewart is being investigated in connection with several other incidents in the area.

The incidents in which King has been charged can be found below:

March 17, 2017- 5900 Market St.

Around 1:15 a.m. police say a 57-year-old man was getting into his cab when he was approached by four males who were asking for a ride. A dispute took place over the price of the fare, and police say Stewart pulled out a firearm and fired a shot into the taxi, before he and the other males fled. No injuries were reported.

March 26, 2017- 6100 Market Street.

At about 1:30 a.m. police say a 22-year-old man was approached by Stweart, who was armed with a gun. Police say Stewart held the man at gunpoint as he patted him down, taking the victim's handgun from his waistband. No injuries were reported.

March 26, 2017- 300 N. Salford Street

At approximately 11:10 p.m. police say a 36-year-old man was walking towards his car when he was approached by an armed man, later identified as Stewart. Stewart made off with the victim's car keys and wallet, before driving away in the victim's car, parking it about a block away, and fleeing on a bike. No injuries were reported.

March 26, 2017- 5900 Chancellor Street

Police say a 27-year-old man was walking down the street when he was approached by Stewart, who was on a bike, and produced a black and silver handgun from his waist, pointing it at the victim. Investigators say Stewart took the man's backpack full of camera equipment and fled on a bike. No injuries were reported.

March 27th, 2017- 5700 Haverford Avenue

A 24-year-old man was walking down through a park when he engaged a group of teens in a verbal argument. After the dispute, police say a male on a silver mountain bike yelled at the victim as he left the park, and got of his bike to fire four shots at the victim, before the suspect rode away on his bike. No injuries were reported.

March 27th, 2017- 500 N. Robinson Street

Police say a 23-year-old man was walking down the street when he was approached by a suspect later identified as Stewart, who drew a handgun and announced it was a robbery. Stewart took the man's jacket, TransPass, debit card, and cell phone. Police say a second male acted as a lookout in this incident. No injuries were reported.

March 28, 2017- 6100 Market Street

Police say two teenagers were inside a Chinese Takeout place when a male approached them asking if they had change for a $20 bill. When the 16-year-old victim pulled out money and asked the male what he needed, the suspect drew a black handgun and told them to give him the money, and walk away. As they walked away, the suspect pointed the gun at them. No injuries were reported.

March 30, 2017- 100 N. 59th Street

Around 10:25 p.m. officers were called to Mercy Hospital for a report of a shooting victim. Upon arrival, officers were met by a 25-year-old victim who told them he was robbed at gunpoint by an unknown male. Police say the suspect took $25 from the victim before shooting him four times, hitting him in the right arm. The victim was taken to Mercy Hospital in a private car, and later transported to Presbyterian Hospital where he remains in stable condition.