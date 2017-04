- Philadelphia Police are investigating a shooting that send a woman to the hospital early Thursday morning.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. on South 57th Street and Florence Avenue in the city's Kingsessing neighborhood.

Police say the 33-year-old victim was shot once in the abdomen and twice in the leg. She was taken to the hospital where she was listed in stable condition.

Investigators say they do not have a motive or suspect at this time.