Eric Frein hospitalized, trooper ambush trial delayed Local News Reports: Eric Frein hospitalized, trooper ambush trial delayed MILFORD, Pa. (AP) - The trial for accused cop killer Eric Frein has reportedly been delayed after he was apparently taken to the hospital Thursday morning.

MILFORD, Pa. (AP) - The trial for accused cop killer Eric Frein has been delayed after he was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning.

Defense attorney Michael Weinstein tells The Associated Press he was informed that Eric Frein (freen) was taken to the hospital around 8 a.m. Thursday. He says he doesn't know the reason.

The anti-government sharpshooter is charged with killing a Pennsylvania police trooper and injuring a second in a 2014 ambush at their barracks has been hospitalized and his trial has been delayed.

Pike County District Attorney Ray Tonkin told the AP that prosecutors and the defense are meeting with the judge Thursday morning.

Wednesday was the second day of trial for the 33-year-old Frein, who has pleaded not guilty.

Frein faces a potential death sentence if he's convicted in the attack that killed Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and critically wounded Trooper Alex Douglass. He was captured following a 48-day manhunt.

Two troopers testified Wednesday that they were in the patrol room waiting for their shift to end when they heard the initial gunshot. Within seconds, they knew that Dickson and Douglass had been shot just outside the barracks. The troopers grabbed rifles, then dragged Douglass and Dickson into a secure part of the barracks.

Troopers tried reviving Dickson, but he was declared dead at the scene.

Prosecutors played a radio transmission in which Douglass can be heard breathing heavily and asking when an ambulance would arrive. He was eventually rushed to the hospital and survived.

Frein led authorities on a 48-day manhunt before his capture. He could face a death sentence if convicted.