Teen charged in murder, numerous armed robberies

- A Philadelphia teenager who has previously been charged in as many as 8 armed robberies has now been charged in the murder of a 17-year-old boy.

Ma-king Stewart, 17, was has been charged with the murder of Tyshiem Chainey.

Police say Chainey was shot to death the night of March 26 as he walked with two other young man on the 5900 block of Larchwood. He died on the doorstep of a vacant home in the arms of police officers.

In all, police say Ma King Stewart is responsible for eight armed robberies, two non-fatal shootings, the Chainey murder and one other violent incident still under investigation. He will be charged as an adult.

Stewart is facing several charges including murder, 8 counts of aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and violation of the uniform firearms act, and several related charges. Stewart has been charged as an adult.

