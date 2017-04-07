Robbery victim shot in Feltonville after ATM visit

- A man is in stable condition after police say he was shot during a robbery in Feltonville early Friday morning.

Police say the man was walking away from an ATM on Wyoming Street with a friend around 12:20 a.m., when they were approached by two men who were armed.

The suspects took $205 from the victim, who was shot in the back as he ran away.

Police say one suspect is in his 40s and the other is in his 20s.

Investigators are hoping nearby surveillance cameras can help them identify the suspect.