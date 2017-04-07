Paulsboro woman found dead after stabbing

- Investigators are looking for answers in the stabbing death of a Paulsboro, New Jersey woman.

Officers responded to the woman's home on Capital Street around 5:40 a.m. Thursday morning.

Paulsboro Police arrived on the scene to find 56-year-old Alesia Burns dead with multiple stab wounds. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Authorities say there was another adult and three children home at the time of the 911 call, which was made by the other adult

Police have not said whether they have any suspects or a motive for the murder.