VIDEO: Armed robber holds up East Oak Lane store Local News VIDEO: Armed robber holds up East Oak Lane store Philadelphia Police are looking for a man they say robbed a store in East Oak Lane Thursday night.

- Philadelphia Police are looking for a man they say robbed a store in East Oak Lane Thursday night.

The incident occurred at the New Shop Express on the 6900 block of Old York Road around 8 p.m.

Police say the suspect entered the store with a gun in hand, and grabbed a 29-year-old male employee, demanding money at gunpoint.

A second employee, a 34-year-old man, was ordered to the floor, and the suspect took his wallet which contained $55.

The suspect fled the store on foot and was last seen heading east on 69th Street, then north on Broad Street.

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported during the incident.

Police have described the suspect as a male standing 6 feet tall with a beard, and stocky build.