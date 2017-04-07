Bucks County conducting dog license check to promote dog safety

The Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement will be conducting a license canvass in Bucks County on May 24. Multiple wardens will be going door to door educating dog owners as well as checking the status of their dog licenses and rabies vaccinations.

The canvassing effort seeks to curb the amount of lost dogs who, without proper identification, have a harder time being tied back to their owner. If a dog is lost, a current license is the fastest way to get the dog back to their owner.

Here are some quick facts to prepare for a potential Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement’s visit:

Owners of non-vaccinated pets may be fined up to $300 per dog, plus court costs.

All dogs three months or older must be licensed by Jan. 1 of each year.

Owners of non-licensed dogs can be cited with a maximum fine of $300 per dog, plus court costs.

Owners may purchase a license from your local county treasurer or issuing agent.

An annual license is $8.50, and a lifetime license is $51.50. If your dog is spayed or neutered, the annual fee is $6.50 and lifetime is $31.50. Discounts are available to older adults and people with disabilities.

Pennsylvania’s Dog Laws: