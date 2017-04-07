NJ providing funds to religious orgs, non-profits to protect against terror attacks Local News NJ providing funds to religious orgs, non-profits to protect against terror attacks New Jersey is making funds available to better protect religious organizations found to be at risk for a terror attack. Many non-profit groups are also eligible to apply.

A community meeting was held today at the Katz JCC in Cherry Hill to help explain the process.

Groups in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Mercer, Salem, and Warren counties are invited to apply for up to $50,000 in grant money through (SECUR-NJ) in the interest of homeland security.

$1 million is available to eligible 501c3 non-profit organizations in nine counties, including the seven South Jersey counties, which can apply for grants of up to $50,000. The community meeting Friday will describe the grant application process and include a Q&A about the security enhancements countering unmitigated risk in New Jersey (SECUR-NJ) program.

Interested? See here.