Local sorority hosts wellness fair for North Philadelphia residents Local News Local sorority hosts wellness fair for North Philadelphia residents Many residents in North Philadelphia spent their Saturday focusing on their health.

- Many residents in North Philadelphia spent their Saturday focusing on their health.

The Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority hosted a free community wellness fair at the John F. Street Community Center.

Participants were able to enjoy free screenings, food and games. People were also able to participate in techniques to relax and relieve stress, like meditation.

Sorority organizers say they wanted people to walk out feeling both healthier and happier.

“We’re here for the community, and we have very important resources to give,” said Valarie Everett, co-chair of health fair. “We really want everyone to take advantage of this very important service that we're doing for the community.”