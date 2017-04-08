Fire destroys Winslow Township home [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Winslow Township firefighters tackle Mary Court house fire Local News Winslow Township firefighters tackle Mary Court house fire On Saturday, April 8, just before 2:00 p.m., Winslow Township Police were dispatched to Mary Court for a house fire. Upon arrival, officers found the house fully engulfed in flames.

The Winslow Township Fire Department quickly responded, though the fire had already taken over the entire house. The high winds at the time hampered the firefighting effort.

Fortunately, there was only minor smoke inhalation to the resident. Another neighbor needed medical treatment for chest pains.

Unfortunately, the home was a total loss, and the resident’s cat cannot be found at this time.