Warminster Police investigate criminal mischief, swastika carved into vehicle

- On Saturday, April 8, Warminster Police responded to various reports of criminal mischief involving damage to vehicles and mailboxes.

Below is a list of the damage and the areas in which they occurred:

600 Block E. Street Road : Damaged vehicle: broken tail light and driver side mirror.

Anyone with information should contact the Warminster Police Department at (215) 672-1000.