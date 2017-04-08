Warminster Police investigate criminal mischief, swastika carved into vehicle

BUCKS COUNTY, PA (WTXF) - On Saturday, April 8, Warminster Police responded to various reports of criminal mischief involving damage to vehicles and mailboxes.
Below is a list of the damage and the areas in which they occurred:
- 600 Block E. Street Road: Damaged vehicle: broken tail light and driver side mirror.
- 600 Block E. Street Road: Damaged vehicle: broken driver side mirror.
- 600 Block E. Street Road: Damaged vehicle: rear driver side slashed tire, swastika carved into paint above the slashed tire.
- 600 Block Parmentier Road: Damaged vehicle: front passenger tire slashed, broken passenger side mirror.
- 500 Block Cavalcade Lane: Damaged mailbox.
- 500 Block Cavalcade Lane: Damaged mailbox.
Anyone with information should contact the Warminster Police Department at (215) 672-1000.