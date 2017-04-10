Elmwood Park Zoo names jaguar cubs 'Diego' and 'Luna'

Elmwood Park Zoo is happy to announce they have named their 3-month-old jaguar cubs after a public voting contest.

The name 'Diego' was chosen for the male cub, and 'Luna' was chosen for the female cub!

The zoo’s animal care staff poured over thousands of name submissions and narrowed them down to their favorite four choices for each cub.

After three weeks of voting, the contest raised $1,341. The funds will go on to benefit the Northern Jaguar Project, an organization that has created and maintains a safe-haven sanctuary for jaguars and other wildlife in the American Southwest and northern Mexico.

The zoo has pledged to match the public's donation.

Zookeepers say the cubs are both very active and they a hoping to debut the cubs during the opening of the zoo's new Trail of the Jaguar facility on Friday May 5th.