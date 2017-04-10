Creole speaking suspects sought in attempted store robbery

- Philadelphia Police are looking for two men they say attempted to rob a store in West Philadelphia.

The incident occurred back on March 3rd at 7:25 p.m. at the Eni Haitian Variety Store located on the 400 block of North 64th Street.

Police say the suspects walked into the store speaking in Haitian Creole when one of the suspects placed a handgun into the back of a 77-year-old male employee, and began to choke him.

When the employee yelled for help, the suspects fled the store without obtaining any money.

Police have described the suspects as two black males in their mid-20s, who both spoke Creole.