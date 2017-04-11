Closing arguments in trial over fatal Delaware school bathroom fight

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - A Delaware judge is hearing closing arguments in the trial of three girls charged in a school bathroom fight that left a 16-year-old girl dead.

After a week of testimony and closing arguments Tuesday, the judge must decide whether the girls are culpable in the death of Amy Joyner-Francis.

An autopsy found that Joyner-Francis died of sudden cardiac death, aggravated by physical and emotional stress from the fight in April 2016 at Howard High School of Technology in Wilmington.

A 17-year-old girl is charged with criminally negligent homicide for her role in the fight, which was captured on cellphone video.

Two other 17-year-olds are charged with misdemeanor conspiracy. All three are being tried as juveniles.

Defense attorneys say the death of Joyner-Francis, who had a rare heart condition, was unforeseeable.