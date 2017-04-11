Philadelphia Parking Authority suspends mobile payment app

- The Philadelphia Parking Authority has announced they will suspend parking meter payments through the mobile payment app, meterUp, this Wednesday.

According to the PPA, the app service provider, Pango USA, experienced financial problems, causing them to suspend the app as a payment option.

Once again, motorists who have been using the app will have to pay at the kiosks as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, April 12

The PPA apologized for any inconvenience, and stressed that that "other forms of payment, including cash, coins and credit cards are accepted at all kiosks."

The PPA says they plan to work on a replacement for the app, but the selection and implementation process could take several months to complete.

"I want to apologize for any disruption in this convenient service. I anticipate that we will have a new company with adequate resources and history of success to provide stable service this summer" Executive Director of the PPA Clarena Tolson said in a statement.