Suspect sought in attempted sex assault in North Philadelphia

- Philadelphia Police are looking to identify and locate a man in connection with an attempted sexual assault in North Philadelphia.

The incident occurred on the 2000 block of Ridge of Ridge Avenue, when police say a woman was approached by the suspect.

After approaching the victim, police say the man forced the 22-year-old woman into an alley and forced her onto the ground where he struck her in the head with a handgun.

Later, the suspect walked the woman to her apartment, where he attempted to sexually assault her. The victim was able to fight the suspect off, and he fled on foot. He was last seen heading east on Thompson Street from 17th Street.

The victim was treated at the hospital for a minor cut on her forehead and was later released.

The suspect is described as 6'0" tall, in his mid-40s, with a thin build.