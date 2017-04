Temple students robbed at gunpoint inside off-campus apartment Local News Temple students robbed inside off-campus apartment at gunpoint Philadelphia Police are investigating an armed robbery near Temple's campus that took place inside a student apartment.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of North Bouvier Street shortly after 2 a.m.

According to police, the students were robbed at gunpoint inside their apartment.

The suspects made off with cell phones and cash.

No injuries were reported in the incident.