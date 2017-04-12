Philadelphia Police investigates several home invasions overnight [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Somerset Street Home Invasion Scene Local News Police investigates several home invasions overnight Philadelphia Police are investigating a number of home invasions in several parts of the city Wednesday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the city's Bustleton neighborhood, investigators say two men forced themselves into the home of an 88-year-old man on the 9600 block of Chapelcroft Street.

Once inside, the suspect tied the victim to a chair using tape and a phone cord.

Thousands of dollars in cash and jewelry were taken from a safe inside the home, along with a blue Cadillac. The car is described as a 1985 Cadillac Fleetwood Chrome, baby blue in color with a dark blue vinyl cover. It also has spoked hubcaps. The TAG # is PA GYL335.

The victim was not injured in the incident.

In a second incident, police say a home invasion is under investigation in Kensington.

The incident was reported just before 4 a.m. Wednesday on the 1900 block of East Somerset Street.

Investigators say nothing was taken from inside the home and no injuries were reported.

These incidents come after police responded to an armed robbery inside an off-campus apartment near Temple University.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.