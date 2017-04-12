Teen injured in Kensington home invasion, assault

- Philadelphia Police are investigating a home invasion that sent an 18-year-old boy to the hospital.

The incident was reported just before 4 a.m. Wednesday on the 1900 block of East Somerset Street in Kensington.

Police say an 18-year-old boy was pistol whipped in the head during an armed robbery by four males. According to investigators, one of the males was wearing a ski mask, and there was a 12-year-old child with them at the time of the incident.

The suspects kicked in the front door, and exited back out the front door on foot. The victim was taken to Temple University hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.

Investigators say nothing was taken from inside the home.