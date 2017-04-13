Car slams into East Oak Lane group home, 1 hurt

Posted:Apr 13 2017 07:02AM EDT

Updated:Apr 13 2017 07:07AM EDT

EAST OAK LANE (WTXF) - A group home staff member was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a car slammed into the East Oak Lane home.

The incident occurred around 2:00 a.m. at Broad and Cheltenham Avenue.

The car careened through the front yard, and slammed into a corner of the house, leaving a gaping hole behind.

Police have confirmed one staff member was taken to the hospital following the crash. Authorities have deemed the structure unsafe at this time due to the damage.

The investigation is ongoing. 

