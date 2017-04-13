New Jersey man loses cancer battle after marrying longtime girlfriend Local News New Jersey man loses cancer battle after marrying longtime girlfriend A New Jersey man has lost his battle with cancer less than two months after he and his girlfriend, also a cancer survivor, married, fulfilling a last wish.

On February 11, nine days after entering hospice, Kevin and Ashley Sochanchak married.

The couple entered a contest and won a free wedding at Adelphia Restaurant in Deptford.

The two had been together for 11 years.

Ashley and Kevin battled cancer together, and Kevin lost his battle on Sunday at the age of 27.

Ashley posted a message to her Instagram Sunday writing in part:

"You gave me what most people search a whole lifetime for. I'm beyond blessed that I've had the opportunity to love someone so deeply."