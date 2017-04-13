New Jersey man loses cancer battle after marrying longtime girlfriend

PENNSAUKEN, NJ (WTXF) - A New Jersey man has lost his battle with cancer less than two months after he and his girlfriend, also a cancer survivor, married, fulfilling a last wish.
On February 11, nine days after entering hospice, Kevin and Ashley Sochanchak married.
The couple entered a contest and won a free wedding at Adelphia Restaurant in Deptford.
The two had been together for 11 years.
Ashley and Kevin battled cancer together, and Kevin lost his battle on Sunday at the age of 27.
Ashley posted a message to her Instagram Sunday writing in part:
"You gave me what most people search a whole lifetime for. I'm beyond blessed that I've had the opportunity to love someone so deeply."
💔😓🙏🏼 Kevin; my sweet husband, I can't believe this is really happening. I wish it was just a dream and I could hug squeeze you again. I've been trying to find the words to say all day but I'm so numb and so heart broken💔. You gave me what most people search a whole lifetime for. I'm beyond blessed that I've had the opportunity to love someone so deeply. We did the things that those married for 40+ years wouldn't even be able to handle. Pain is transferable but so is strength; you taught me how to be strong. It's bittersweet knowing your pain has ended and that you're in a much better place then where I am right now. All I know is that as long as i hold onto my faith I will get to see you again and squeeze hug you! I loved you then, I love you now, I will love you always for eternity beyond this modern day life. I believe in after life and I know I'll get to see you again- I just know it. Trying to sleep without you by my side is one of the toughest things but I know your sending peace & comfort. I feel your soul still here. Just know that you've impacted so many people in all your walks of life- you're amazing and I'm so proud to be your wife💕 I love you babe- forever & always 😘 Goodnight my sweet angel