Arson suspect charged in series of fires in South Philadelphia

- Philadelphia Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with multiple arsons in South Philadelphia.

59-year-old Juan Barkley has been charged with three counts of arson, causing or risking a catastrophe, criminal mischief, and other related charges.

The first incident occurred back on January 17, around 5:45 a.m. on the 800 block of Ranstead Street.

According to police, surveillance footage captured Barkley setting trash on fire inside of a dumpster, before fleeing in an unknown direction. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The second incident occurred on January 27, around 5:40 a.m., when the Philadelphia Police Arson Task Force responded to a fire outside a building on the 700 block of South 5th Street. The fire was contained to a trash pile.

Surveillance video of the incident shows a man, later identified as Barkley, lighting the trash with what appeared to be a lighter.

The third incident occurred back on February 12 around 4:25 a.m. outside of the Famous 4th Street Delicatessen.

Police say surveillance footage shows Barkley attempting to open car doors on the block, before he his spotted on camera a short time later running away from the scene. A short time later a fire was reported behind the deli, and was extinguished.

The fire caused damage to the exterior of the building and melted phone lines.

Barkley was taken into custody in connection with the incidents just last week.