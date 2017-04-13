Parkland HS teacher accused of sexual relationship with student

- A Lehigh County teacher is facing a number of charges after authorities say he engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a student at Parkland High School.

Christopher Johnson, 34, has been charged with unlawful contact with minors, corruption of minors, and institutional sexual assault. All three counts are felonies.

According to the District Attorney's office, the investigation began when the parents of Johnson's alleged victim looked at their daughter's phone and saw inappropriate communications between their daughter and Johnson. The parents then notified the school, as well as police.

Detectives interviewed the victim and learned that Johnson had been tutoring the student since January of this year. The victim tells police the relationship between she and Johnson became sexual shortly after the tutoring and continued until late March.

The student told police she and Johnson were involved in sexual encounters in several locations, including her home.

Police then interviewed Johnson, who acknowledged he and the victim communicated via text message, and forensic investigation later determined the content of those texts to be sexually graphic.

Johnson surrendered to police Thursday afternoon and was awaiting arraignment.

