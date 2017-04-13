Spruce Street Harbor Park opening May 12

An Old City hot spot is getting ready to re-open for the season, as crews prepare the Spruce Street Harbor Park for a May re-opening.

The Delaware River Waterfront Corporation announced Thursday that the park will reopen for the 2017 season on Friday, May 12.

The opening will coincide with the first annual UNIVESTival, a weekend-long festival made possible by the DRWC's sustaining partner Univest Bank and Trust Co.

UNIVESTival will feature multiple nights of live music, food, and drink specials, and a variety of entertainment.

Visit the DRWC Website for more information on the park and the UNIVESTival.