Man, 22, shot and killed outside bar in Strawberry Mansion

- Philadelphia Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead in Strawberry Mansion Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on the 2700 block of West Sergeant street after police say a fight at a nearby bar spilled into the street.

Officers arrived on scene on located a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. Police rushed the victim to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators do not know at this time whether or not the victim was involved in the fight. Multiple shots were fired in the incident.

Police are looking at surveillance video in the area to gather more information.