Horse corralled by police after running through Center City Local News Horse corralled by police after running through Center City Authorities in Center City worked to get a horse under control after it ran loose Friday morning.

The horse was eventually tracked down near Richmond and Girard in the city's Fishtown neighborhood.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports the horse was a police horse that managed to get loose, and has since been returned to the stable.

FOX 29's Bob Kelly was able to find live images of police getting the horse under control after he says it was first spotted near 25th and Spring Garden Streets.