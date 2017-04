- Two women have died following a crash on Roosevelt Boulevard in Feltonville Friday morning, police say

The crash occurred near D Street just before 9 a.m. and involved an SUV and a tractor trailer.

Police tell FOX 29 a 25-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A male was taken to the hospital with injuries, but his condition is not known at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.