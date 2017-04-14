Governor Wolf calls on DA Seth Williams to resign following law license suspension

- Governor Tom Wolf today reiterated his call for Philadelphia District Attorney R. Seth Williams to resign following the suspension of his law license and the pending federal charges he faces.

“While District Attorney Williams, like any defendant, is entitled to the presumption of innocence, it is clear that his focus should be on his defense and it is beyond time for him to step down immediately from his post as District Attorney,” Governor Wolf said in a press release.

“The people of Philadelphia need a district attorney fully focused on, and legally capable of, executing the important duties of the top law enforcement official in Pennsylvania’s largest city. His resignation will allow the employees of the office to focus on their work and help the citizens they serve move on.”

Pennsylvania's highest court temporarily suspended William’s law license as he awaits trial on federal bribery charges.

The state Supreme Court order was issued Thursday after a joint motion by Williams' lawyer and the office of disciplinary counsel. It takes effect in one month.

District Attorney Williams is accused of accepting more than $160,000 in gifts in exchange for help with a criminal case and a felon’s liquor license.

Federal prosecutors also say he stole money meant for his mother.

Protests and calls for Williams to step down have grown recently following these allegations.

Williams says he got into financial problems after a divorce.