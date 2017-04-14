Cat shot and killed in Bensalem, reward offered

- The Bucks County SPCA is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to a conviction after a beloved cat was shot and killed.

According to the SPCA, the cat was shot with a gun on Monday near the Creekside Apartments on Knights Road in Bensalem between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The cat, Scooby, was an adult male, tiger stripe short haired cat, who regularly came and went from his apartment home. His owner says the cat was friendly and played with the children at the complex.

When Scooby’s owner found him injured, she took him to the veterinary clinic of the Women’s Humane Society in Bensalem. They determined that the source of his injuries was a projectile.

Bucks County SPCA Humane Officer Nikki Thompson is investigating the shooting and awaiting results of a necropsy exam. Tips and inquiries about the case should be directed to Officer Thompson at our cruelty hotline, 215-794-7425 x107.