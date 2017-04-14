Newtown Township Police seeks public's assistance with vandalism case

- On Friday, April 14, Newtown Township Police discovered multiple pieces of Township property were damaged overnight, along with the property of several businesses on Sycamore Street.

Patrol officers were able to secure surveillance video on Sycamore Street that showed that the individuals pictured in this case are responsible for the damage that was found.

Police are still reviewing surveillance video from other locations on Sycamore Street.

If you are able to identify any of the suspects, please contact the Newtown Township Police by submitting a tip here.