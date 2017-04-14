Deadline Monday to register to vote in May primary election

Primary elections in Philadelphia and Pennsylvania are coming up, and if you're not registered to vote, the deadline is Monday. Some important items to note: First, you do have to register with a party to vote in the primary. You can do this by mail, online or in person at your voter registration office. In Philadelphia, voters will choose candidates for District Attorney and Controller. For statewide races, voters will choose Judgeship candidates for the Supreme, Superior, and Commonwealth Courts.

To register to vote in Philadelphia, you must be:

A citizen of the United States for at least one month before the next election.

A resident of Philadelphia and your election district for at least 30 days before the next election.

At least 18 years of age on or before the day of the next election.

Register to Vote in Person

You can register to vote in person at:

The Philadelphia Voter Registration Office

520 N. Columbus Blvd

5th Floor

Philadelphia, PA 19123

Mon-Fri, 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM

The Philadelphia County Board of Elections

Room 142 City Hall

Philadelphia, PA 19107

Mon-Fri, 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM

Register to Vote by Mail

You can register to vote by mail in two ways:

1. Pick up a Voter Registration Mail Application

The City Commissioners and the Philadelphia Voter Registration Office supply Voter Registration Mail Applications to all persons and organizations who request them, including candidates, political parties, political bodies and other federal, state and municipal offices.

Voter Registration Applications are also available at:

U.S. Post Offices

Philadelphia Public Libraries

State Liquor Stores

Other State Government Offices

2. Download the Voter Registration Application.

Print, complete, sign and deliver in person or mail to:

520 N. Columbus Blvd

5th Floor

Philadelphia, PA 19123

You may check your voter registration status by calling the Philadelphia Voter Registration Office at 215-686-1590, or you may check your status online here.

Please note that if you recently changed your registration information, the Philadelphia Voter Registration Office will have the most updated records.