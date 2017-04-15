Easter bunny hops out of airplane, kicks off annual Easter Egg Hunt

- The tradition of the Easter Bunny skydive at Cross Keys Airport in Williamstown, NJ is older than any of the locals can remember.

Every year on the Friday before Easter, hundreds of kids come to the landing area at Skydive Cross Keys to watch the Easter Bunny hop out of an airplane, land his parachute and kick off a huge Easter egg hunt.

This year, the skydivers will put over 12,000 Easter eggs all over the landing area. As soon as the Easter Bunny lands, the huge Easter egg hunt starts.

There were three separate areas for three age groups, to allow the littlest ones to take their time and have fun, while the older kids run wild in the open field.

After the eggs are all picked up, the Bunny posed for photos with the kids and their families.