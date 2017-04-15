23-year-old man killed in Kingsessing shooting

- Shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, police responded to a shooting in the Kingsessing neighborhood of Southwest Philadelphia.

Upon their arrival, police discovered a 23-year-old man who was shot multiple times in the head and torso.

Medics transported the victim to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced him dead just before 3:30 p.m.

No arrests have been made in connection with the crime. No weapon has been recovered. This is an ongoing investigation.