Dirt bike police chase, carjacking leaves 2 injured in Upper Darby

- A dirt bike police chase and carjacking has left two injured in Delaware County.

Philadelphia Police were chasing a dirt bike when its operator ended up hitting a grandmother and granddaughter on 69th Street outside Tower Theater in Upper Darby.

The granddaughter was unconscious, and the grandmother conscious, but both were injured and transported to the hospital.

The suspect got off his dirt bike following the accident and carjacked a vehicle to escape.

Police are looking into the matter further. More details to follow as they become available.