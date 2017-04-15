Philadelphia Police host baseball clinic for children with special needs Local News Philadelphia Police host baseball clinic for children with special needs Some Philadelphia Police officers spent their days off today teaching kids how to play ball. The officers hosted a baseball clinic for children with special needs.

They all gathered at a sports complex in the northeast for drills, lunch and giveaways.

The department's Blue Sox Baseball team has hosted the event every Easter Saturday for the past five years.

Officers say they try to keep it simple, to make it more approachable and fun for the kids.

“It gives the kids special opportunities to participate in traditional baseball,” Officer Billy Killian told Fox 29. “They may not be able to play in an organized setting, so we created this clinic so they can participate and we can spend some time with them and teach them some baseball.”

Officer Killian says their ultimate goal is to host a baseball league for kids with special needs.