Police investigate triple shooting on Hope Street

- Philadelphia Police are investigating a triple shooting in the Fairhill neighborhood of North Philadelphia.

On Saturday at 8:15 p.m. on the 2800 block of Hope Street, police discovered a 28-year-old man who was shot twice.

The victim has been placed in critical condition at Temple University Hospital.

A 28-year-old man who was shot five times was placed in critical condition at Temple University Hospital - Episcopal Campus.

A 24-year-old man who was shot once in the stomach was placed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.

No arrests have been made in connection with the case.

This is an ongoing investigation.